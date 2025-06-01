Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

In the Cleveland Countdown I am at 12 days! Everything I am not using for the next 12 days has been packed. So now I'm feeling like I missed something because I expected it to be much harder. Crazy amount of planning and retail stockroom skills have helped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Referencing Babe Ruth not playing with black baseball players due to Jackie Robinson not breaking baseball's color line until 1947, what the film does not explain is that major leaguers used to barnstorm in the off-season with players from the Negro Leagues. According to John Holway, a Negro League historian, "Ruth played against Negro Leaguers in Cuba, all over New Jersey, and out West in Kansas City and St. Louis." (NYTimes)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
377 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture