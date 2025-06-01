Play ball!

Baseball, Babe Ruth, and The Beast.

It is 1962 and a young group of friends spend their summer playing baseball in a sandlot next to a junkyard. A junkyard inhabited by The Beast, a ferocious dog/gorilla hybrid that has the reputation of stealing baseballs and eating children. At least that’s how the kids see it. Their group of eight plays a non-ending game with their best player Benny extremely focused on playing the game, even when the others stop to watch fireworks. Because baseball is life for Benjamin Franklin Rodriguez.

Scottie Smalls is the new kid in town and he is desperate to make friends before school ends for the summer. He wants to play baseball but has no idea how to play or any knowledge of the game. Scottie follows the boys to the sandlot and hopes they’ll accept him. But they laugh and make fun of him because he can’t throw or catch. That is till Benny gives him a chance and with the catching of one ball, Smalls finds his confidence, which is really all he was lacking.

Spoilers ahead.

As the group enjoys the summer, Smalls hits the ball for a homerun over the fence. Their game could be over but in order to impress the others Smalls says he knows where he can get another one. He takes a baseball that doesn’t belong to him from his stepfather so they can keep playing. He also doesn’t realize what’s special about this ball. He thinks it was given to his stepfather from some lady named Ruth.

Once again the ball is hit over the fence into the gaping maw of The Beast. The other boys think it’s no problem, they’ll get a new one tomorrow. That is till they realize who really signed that ball. Babe Ruth, The Big Bambino. So begins the kids’ attempts at retrieval with Rube Goldberg-esque gadgets. But The Beast cannot be defeated as it knocks down the fence separating them. A falling wall and an injured pup bring reality to the kids who now must help The Beast. Who in reality is just a big slobbery pup named Hercules who wants to play.

The Sandlot stars Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, Grant Gelt, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski, Denis Leary, Karen Allen, James Earl Jones, and Art LaFleur. Directed by David Mickey Evans. Here’s a “Where Are They Now?” from People.

The Sandlot is available with subscription on Disney+. $3.99 in the usual places.

The animated short is Pete by Bret Parker and Pete Barma. “Pete is based on a true story about gender identity, Little League Baseball, people who inspire change by being themselves, and superheroes who allow change to happen.” You have to click through to YouTube to watch it, but it’s worth it.

We start the month of June with Clueless, which is available with subscription on Prime and Paramount+. $3.99 in the usual places.

