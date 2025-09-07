Wonkette

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Liccy Dahl has stated that Roald Dahl never again requested someone for a role in his book after the producers of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) denied his request to cast Spike Milligan as the title character. But he was ecstatic when Anjelica Huston was cast as the Grand High Witch, as she had been Dahl's personal favorite for the role.After a test screening, Roald Dahl angrily expressed to the producers how "appalled" he was at "the vulgarity, the bad taste" and "actual terror" in certain parts of the film. Dahl demanded his name and the title be removed from the film prior to release, but after receiving an apologetic, complimentary letter from Jim Henson, Dahl grudgingly withdrew his threat.

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Jim Henson's Creature Shop created three different sizes of puppet mice. The 'A' mice were the size of actual mice, being operated by almost hair-thin cables. The 'B' mice, also cable controlled, were about the size of a very large rat. The 'C' type was a very expressive large hand puppet, about three feet tall. However, the largest size was only used in about four shots, since director Nic Roeg found it difficult to cut from a close-up of a human to a close-up of a mouse. He preferred to keep the width of the shot the same, thus the miniature mice in scaled down sets were most often used.

