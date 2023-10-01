Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight we are watching Tucker & Dale Vs Evil! (2010) starring Alan Tudyk, Tyler Labine, Katrina Bowden and Jesse Moss. Directed by Eli Craig.

It flips the old trope of teenagers in the woods in danger from hillbillies on its severed head. It proves that appearances can be deceptive.

It's also an old school, gory, slasher type flick which reminded me of seeing these kinds of films in the 70's, when I was probably too young to be watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

It made me think that sometimes how we watched movies was as memorable as what we were watching. There were the horror films on VHS tapes with faded handwritten letters, borrowed from an older, cool cousin who had copied them from his own personal stash. If you were lucky there was more than one movie on the tape and it had BOOBIES! Sitting too close to the screen, cross-legged on a blanket spread over the shag carpet, drinking grape soda and having a sleepover with our best friends. Trying really hard and failing at not waking the grownups by covering screams and laughter with our pillows.

Now that we are slightly older, we've got our own way of watching movies on Saturday nights at Wonkette and the soda is a different type of grape beverage. So invite your friends, everyone is welcome to be part of the fun and we no longer have to worry about waking up the grownups.

Our pre-movie cartoon is Popeye, Bluto and Olive Oyl from 1954 in Fright To The Finish.

Tucker & Dale Vs Evil is available for free with ads on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Redbox, Vudu and Plex. With subscription on Hulu, Peacock and Prime.

Next month we start our 2nd annual Wonktober Frightfest, starting with The Silence Of The Lambs on October 7.

The October calendar is here.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

