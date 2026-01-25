Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
2h

I really loved this movie as a kid, but I haven't watched it in a bazillion years.

I think I'll cue this thing up. Thanks, Ziggy.

Reply
Share
3 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

In 1983, NORAD Computer System (NCS) used 1950s-era systems. After this movie came out, visitors on the NORAD tour constantly asked to see the modern computer rooms. Partly because of that, color displays (mostly on Sun workstations) started replacing the older equipment. Incidentally, NORAD only detected threats. Strategic Air Command handled responses to threats until 1992. A line from the general actually says "get on with sac. Have em warm up the bullpen"

Reply
Share
2 replies
421 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture