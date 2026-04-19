Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

In apparently-Mike-Myers-is-a-huge-dick news, numbers 1-4:

1. According to Penelope Spheeris, Mike Myers was "a nightmare" to work with. For example, one day, infuriated that there was no margarine for his bagel, only butter, Myers (who suffers from hypoglycemia) flipped the snack table over in a rage and stormed off into his trailer. To manage Myers's moods, Spheeris put her daughter in charge of making sure he had whatever snack he needed at any given moment. Spheeris also said "He was emotionally needy and got more difficult as the shoot went along. You should have heard him bitching when I was trying to do that 'Bohemian Rhapsody' scene 'I can't move my neck like that! Why do we have to do this so many times? No one is going to laugh at that!'" This is exactly the reason why she preferred not returning to direct Wayne's World 2, stating "I just didn't have a good experience with Mike and I didn't want to do it again."

2. While developing the character, Mike Myers originally didn't want to share the limelight with Dana Carvey. Myers had originally created Wayne as a solo character while performing with Second City. But when Mike joined Saturday Night Live, in order to get the sketch off the ground, he needed to pair up with an already established cast member. So, the character of Garth was added for Saturday Night Live (1975).

3. The character of Garth was barely in the original script. Dana Carvey would add more to his character in the script, only to find that Mike Myers would then take his ideas out. This caused Carvey to quit the movie just weeks before shooting. He had to be convinced to come back. However, Carvey would return only if Mike Myers agreed to two conditions. He wanted free rein to ad-lib on set, and to contribute to the development of his character, which Myers agreed to both.

4. In the scene where Garth dances to "Foxy Lady," Dana Carvey was just supposed to sit down, look over at his crush and then the camera zooms in on his face. But, Dana completely improvised the dancing and lip-syncing. Penelope Spheeris decided it was too funny to not put in the movie, but Mike Myers was extremely upset about Dana's improvisation.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

This flick has an amazing amount of cameos.

Chris Farley, Ione Skye, Meat Loaf, Robert Patrick, Alice Cooper

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