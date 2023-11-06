Discover more from Wonkette
Well that’ll teach me to put up the beginning of a HUGE NEW PRESENT I BOUGHT FOR YOU … on my day off. Because I thought we’d be able to “crosspost” and then keep Ellis Weiner and Steve Radlauer’s THE SPLIT up top all day long and then what happened was NOPE!
What happens when bartendrix Lorinda Moon finds herself with fruit of the womb after a one night stand? Well, if she wants an abortion, and she does, she’s got to get out of the Confederation of Conservative States of America and over the wall to the USA! It’s Carl Hiaasen meets … Wonkette actually, from a couple old men what used to write for National Lampoon and Spy plus other places, I don’t remember, you could probably look them up.
Oh right, and it’s a serial novel. We’ll put it up every Monday for the next 50ish Mondays. So click here click here click here and enjoy.
Love it? You could make me look good and pay the writers. Or you could wait till next week’s installment. Or never! Does never work for you?
And with that … OPEN THREAD!
Wonkette Presents: THE SPLIT
Damn it's getting darker. Ick.
I don't know how my husband managed to eat half a loaf of banana bread in a few hours, but he did. This is why I can't bake. He'll gorge himself and complain that he's fat. It's nice that he likes my cooking, but he has no moderation.
Two more girls got into a fight today. There was one last week. One of my aides videoed both fights. Man, girls fight dirty. And for what? Some skinny little boy? What the hell?
I am so in. Love Carl Hiassen, but not as much as access to legal safe abortion. This will be a delight, and I already see myself writing fan fic for the first time ever .