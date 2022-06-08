Hi hi hi, remember me, I am the moneybeggar! I gave you a break last month because of how we sold our house in Montana and bought a DAMN WONKETTE MANSION in Detroit, and it felt unseemly to ask you for money while we were on our two-week stravaganza across America to the wilds of the Eastern Time Zone.

I bet you missed it, that old savings and loan moneybeg!

Luckily for you: We still need money to pay our writers to write stuff at you, to gently break you the disgusting news (and hold your hair back while you hork) and to bring you the mighty rare better news, and sometimes, rarest of all, the unbridled, riproaring nice times! We still need money to pay for the server costs and the goddamn platform and ... a computer sometimes. And health care. And this lamp. Seriously, running Wonkette and paying five full-time writers and other less full-time writers a living wage COSTS MONEY.

Here, have a donation widget!

I will remind you that Wonkette is ad-free because ads and trackers are bullshits (and such small prices!) and that as every leftwing or independent news source seems to fold, it's up to us to stick the fuck to it and be the change we want to see in the world, i.e., send me money to keep Wonkette afloat.

If you can't afford it, DO NOT SEND ME MONEY.

If you can afford it, ready, set, MONEY!

Are you pretty sure you are still sending me money because you get my thank you note every month, but haven't actually gotten a monthly email receipt from Paypal or Stripe in a while? Check your bank account and see if you're still sending me MONEY!

Now that you have sent me money, I shall shower you with baby pictures. OF LOVE.





The olden days, Pressure Lion of Cuteness the First!



On our way to the 2017 Women's March, Donna Rose at Wall Drug the First!



On our way Montana to Detroit, Donna Rose at Wall Drug the Second! She will be seven on Saturday!



Granddaughter Tallulah and daughter Donna Rose in Wonkebago II The Wonkebagoening!



Extra girl in Wonkebago II, who's that lady?

ALSO ANNOUNCEMENT!

See that Wonkebago II up there? We are selling it, because we are sick of RVing, and you get first dibs. It's a 2009 Gulf Stream Yellowstone special "Atrium" edition with low miles in excellent condition except that the pleather on the captain's chairs (which turn around!) is flaking. It's got a queen bed, three sliders, it opens up bigger than your goddamn apartment, it gets shitty mileage obvs (is gas, not diesel). Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com and say Rebecca, I will give you fifty THOUSAND dollars. We have legs for the stupid couch currently sitting on the floor in the picture above because the jerks at the RV fixing store didn't install it, but we will install it.



Slick bitch, Wonkebago II

Also, don't forget to give me money. Got a check and an envelope and a stamp and a pen? Send to Wonkette, Po Box 38273, Detroit MI, 48238!

Because we live in Detroit now!

Goddamn, fuckin love it here.

MONEY.

GOODBYE.

(MONEY.)

[shortcode-donation-form]

Want to just donate once?