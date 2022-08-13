Happy Weekend!

This weekend I bring you a classic — the Coventry Curtain Lady (from Coventry, RI, who I love both because she loves curtains so very much and because she sounds like so many of my relatives and has the hair of my 9th grade homeroom teacher. Tragically I have never been able to find any of the "Hi, I'm RoAnn from Off-Track Bedding, where we have low prices every (turns light off) night!" of my youth, but I hold out hope.





Crazy Curtain Lady at Quality Curtain Outlet in Coventry, RI www.youtube.com



And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Wonkette Weekend Chat Travels The World And The Seven Seas

9. Wonkette Movie Night: A League Of Their Own

8. Oh THOSE Classified Documents In Trump's Trash Palace Basement!

7. Indiana Banned Almost All Abortions And Now Employers Are Scrambling To Get The Hell Out

6. Here Is Merrick Garland With An Important Announcement, Probably About Summer Boating Safety

5. Charlie Kirk Thinks Scott Perry Phone Seizure Is 'Separation Of Powers' Issue. Stay In School, Kids.

4. Not To Jinx It Or Anything, But Joe Biden's Having A Pretty Good Week, Huh?

3. OK Fine Charlie Kirk Raid YOU Now, How You Like Get Raid By Charlie Kirk, HOW YOU LIKE IT?

2. Project Veritas Dildo Lube Boats Itself Into $150K Penalty With SLAPP Suit Against Stanford University

1. WONKETTE VS THE MONSTERS!

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?