This week I am blessing you with one of my all time favorite things ever — a 1969 movie about Mormon space marriage. In it, a gal is hanging out on her Mormon heaven planet in a toga with a bunch of her Mormon space friends and gets a preview of what her life on earth could be like. A motorcycle-riding beatnik atheist is involved, so you know it's good.

For Time or Eternity? (1969) www.youtube.com

If you're too lazy to watch, you can always just read the write-up I did on it for Friendly Atheist a few years back. But I do highly recommend watching it, because it is absolutely bananas.

Anyway, here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Texas Has Bullet-Proof School Shooting Plan: Replacing School Counselors With Jesus

9. Trump Lawyers Try To Limit Damages By Keeping Their Client Far Away From Carroll Jury

8. Creepy School Choir Director Compares Girl's Bodies To Mining Operations

7. WonkTV: People Are Annoying Sometimes. Is Homicide The Answer? Let's Discuss.

6. EPA Gonna Punch That Climate Emergency Right In The Snoot!

5. Now People Are Getting Punched On Trains For Fixing Their Hair

4. Georgia Fake Trump Electors With Immunity Deals? Whatever Could THAT Mean!

3. This Post Does Not Have The E. Jean Carroll Jury Verdict In It, Scratch That, Does Too

2. The E. Jean Carroll Verdict Isn't Enough. But It's A Lot.

1. 'Moms For Liberty' Now Against Mother's Day

