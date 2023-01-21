Happy weekend!

And yes, according to some janky website, today is International Sweatpants Day. Also National Conscious Uncoupling Day, which I suppose is less disturbing than National Steam Clean Your Vagina Day , as far as Paltrow-related nonsense goes. Incredibly, because I am just an intrinsically festive person, I started celebrating before I even looked it up.



This week, because there's just been SO MUCH news about George Anna Delvey Santos, I am blessing you all with a documentary about Tania Head, the lady who lied about being in 9/11 (It's not The Woman Who Wasn't There , it's some other show about her, though I do still recommend that). You are welcome.

The 11th September Fake Victim - Tania Head - Documentary www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Conservatives Threaten Brewery For Canceling MAGA Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Event

9. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Gaelic Old Fashioned!

8. Megyn Kelly Can't Look At New MLK Sculpture Without Seeing Big Black Wanger

7. Wonkette Movie Night: Best In Show

6. Wonkette Weekend Chat: Who Is George Santos? Who Are You? Who Is Anyone Really?

5. GOP ND State Senator Lady Not Trying To Be Hurtful, BUT CHILD FURRIES AREN'T REAL CATS, OK?

4. George Santos/Anthony Devolder/ George Devolder/George Glass May Be Dirty Rotten Scarf Thief

3. Harris Faulkner DISGUSTED By 'MILF' Show, Would Like To Talk About JESUS INSTEAD!

2. Glenn Greenwald Having Real Stopped Leopard Twice A Face Moment About Matt Walsh

1. And Now For A Regular Normal Totally Not Weird Message From Marjorie Taylor Greene

