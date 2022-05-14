Happy weekend!

This week's present to all of you came up briefly in the comments on my post about how Queen Romana of Canada is definitely repurposing some Ascended Masters nonsense — as I was explaining that, unusually, most of the AM cult leaders have in fact been women, including the leader of the one good cult and my personal fashion hero, the Archangel Uriel of the Unarius Academy of Science (AKA Ruth Norman). They didn't bother anyone, they just wanted to make weird public access videos, wear amazing outfits and hats and graciously welcome the Space Brothers to this earthly plane.

Isis Speaks On Love youtu.be

And isn't that, to some degree, what we all want? At least if it means that I get to wear this dress?



Not to brag but I would look AMAZING in this.

Here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. SNL Cold Open Takes On Alito's Medieval Justification For Taking Reproductive Rights Away, Burning Witches

9. Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Vs. The US Supreme Court Part II

8. Look For The Helpers: Blue States Gear Up To Meet Abortion Needs Of Women In Post-Roe Red State Hellscapes

7. Trump Thought China Controlled The Weather With A Hurricane Space Laser. Because Of Course He Did.

6. Mark Esper Has Measured Himself, And Found That He Is A Hero

5. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktails Off The Secret Menu!

4. FAFO: Jan. 6 Committee Drops Subpoenas On McCarthy, Jordan, Brooks, Biggs, And Perry

3. Jerks Boycotting Tim Hortons For Not Letting Them Put Children's Lives At Risk

2. Barrett, Alito Excited To See Forced Birth Increase 'Domestic Supply Of Infants'

1. Nation's Long Nightmare Over As Chuck Todd's Daily Wankfest Banished To Streaming

