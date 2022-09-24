Happy weekend!

I think about this terrible, terrible song and music video far more than I should, and now you can, too! Please enjoy all of the very normal zoomed in video footage of women at a park trying to mind their own business and also send it to your current love interest as a beautiful romantic gesture. You are welcome!

A Sensual Experience (written, sung & photographed by Ed Rambeau) www.youtube.com

Apparently this guy was some kind of teen dream in the 60s and was on American Bandstand or whatever. Other than that he has a large number of fans named Barbara and wrote a song about how you can Google things. A+!





GOOGLE IT - Ed Rambeau www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. OK GOP Sen. James Lankford Pretty Sure Rain Just God Crying Happy Tears About Abortion Ban

9. Here's Marco Rubio Lying Like A Liar About LEGAL Asylum Seekers' Lawsuit Against DeSantis

8. Dr. Oz, Working Class Common Man Of The People In Expensive Tailored Turkish Suits

7. S eems Trump Judges Tired Of Being Seen As Ridiculous Hacks, Mike Lindell's Trump Judge Edition!

6. Doug Mastriano Would Probably Lose PA Gov Race Even If He Weren't From New Jersey

5. THANKS FOR REMINDING US YOUR HUSBAND FUNNELED MONEY FROM KIDS WITH CANCER, LARA TRUMP

4. Trump Bet On Special Master May Be Paying Off ... For The Prosecutors

3. Tucker Carlson Figured Out Our Plan To Destroy High Testosterone Men With Vaccine Mandates

2. When Trump Said Nikki Haley Had A 'Complexion Problem' Was He Referring To Her Large Pores Or ...

1. Oopsies! House Republicans Accidentally Post And Delete Creepy MAGA Midterm Agenda

