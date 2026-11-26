Happy Thanksgiving my friends!

Today we continue our tradition of the Wonkette Thanksgiving Movie Matinee, giving refuge to those needing a break from family and a place for those of us who enjoy doing our own thing but still like chilling with friends. We have done two other films on Thanksgiving, unlike Christmas (Die Hard) and the 4th of July (Jaws) where we do the same movie every year.

If you’d like to do your own Wonkette Thanksgiving movie marathon, after Planes, Trains And Automobiles watch Addams Family Values and finish with Alice’s Restaurant.

A traveler’s nightmare, stuck in an airport, then stuck on a train, and finally in a car, which catches on fire. No, I am not talking about recent problems when all the airplanes were grounded because of the idiots in charge. (Does your Movieboss know how to pick movies that relate to the current times or whut?) I am talking about what happens to Steve Martin’s Neal when he teams up with John Candy’s Del on an exhausting adventure to get home for Thanksgiving.

It is two days before Thanksgiving (it literally was when I wrote this) and adman Neal Page has just finished a business meeting in NYC. He needs to get to Chicago in time to celebrate the holiday with his wife and kids. But that means getting a taxi to the airport at rush hour. If you’ve lived in NYC you know that is basically an impossible task. He meets Del Griffith, a traveling shower curtain ring salesman, when Del mistakenly steals Neal’s cab. But Neal still manages to get on a plane headed to Chi-town. Where he again encounters Del, this time seated next to him. Del is either an evil hex sent to ruin the trip or a lucky charm as the plane is rerouted because of snow, but Del manages to get them both to a train to continue the trip.

Of course the train breaks down leading the duo to the next type of transportation listed in the movie’s title. Del is a light hearted soul and takes each disruption as just another part of the adventure. Neal is the opposite, each delay just frustrates him even more, and as his anger builds he unleashes it on anyone who he thinks is to blame.

As the trip nears its completion the men start to realize they appreciate each other. Neal sees Del’s humanity and sense of humor; Del is grateful for the time spent on an exciting adventure. They have connected through shared trauma and Neal knows that he has been too hard on someone who was just trying to help. Neal gives in to the friendship that Del had been offering from the beginning, and Del may never spend another holiday traveling alone.

Planes, Trains And Automobiles stars John Candy, Steve Martin, Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon, Edie McClurg, Dylan Baker, and Olivia Burnette.

Planes, Trains And Automobiles is available with subscription on Peacock and Paramount+; free with ads on Pluto TV, $3.99-4.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

No animated short today, instead here’s some Thanksgiving comedy skits.

This Saturday the Movie Night selection is Big Night available for free with ads on Pluto TV; free on OKRU; $3.99 in the usual places.

The button below will take any amount of your choosing at PayPal or we have a Patreon too.

Give via PayPal