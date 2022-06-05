Everybody rejoice! It's Robyn's birthday! We’ve pre-recorded this weekend's chat so Robyn can celebrate her continued existence.

We have a lively discussion for you that covers the Depp/Heard defamation case, gun violence, white Christian nationalism Marjorie Taylor Greene style, and the "Nip/Tuck" TV series. Next week, we'll treat you to a special Tony Awards broadcast because it's not always depressing politics. Sometimes, we have musical numbers. (Don’t worry, the whole live won’t be about the Tony Awards.)

The fun starts at 12 p.m. PT and 3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe and so on. Feel free to offer your Robyn tributes below in the comments and once we’re done, open thread away!

Wonkette Weekend Chat Is Bustin’ Out All Over! www.youtube.com

