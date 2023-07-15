Hello and welcome to the BRAND NEW Wonkette!

I hope you like it here, and that we all like it here, and that I don’t completely blow this place up somehow on my first day writing on it.

Today is Linda Ronstadt’s 77th birthday, so your present this week is … some Linda Ronstadt! You know, since she is the best and also the primary inspiration for most of my hair choices, which is probably at least part of why Rebecca thinks I look like her!



As an aside, Phoebe Snow was also super awesome and we (by which I mean people who are not my parents) do not talk enough about her, as a society. When is she getting her hipster renaissance?

Anyway, here are your top ten stories of the week!

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so just go ahead and click subscribe!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

And you can always just give us a one-time tip with this handy button right here.

Just donate once

Now comment below, or if you need to post a pic for Caturday, you can do that through this “chat button,” for chats!

CATURDAY CHAT!