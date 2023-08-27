Some of the worst people in the world and their leader were booked and received the deluxe mugshot treatment this week. We will mock them but probably also discuss some other topics.
This week’s chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts.
I SURVIVED NATIONAL CINEMA DAY.
I'm not going to gloat a whole lot. I had some lucky breaks that made working the day far more bearable than it could have been. But I made it without aggravating my injury or earning more injuries. And I'm letting myself be proud for a change.
El Segundo, California is the Little League World Series champs after winning 6-5 on a walk-off home run.
