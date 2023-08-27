Some of the worst people in the world and their leader were booked and received the deluxe mugshot treatment this week. We will mock them but probably also discuss some other topics.

This week’s chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts.

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?