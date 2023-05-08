Writer/Director David Avallone is back (technically he never left) to discuss politics, pop culture, and more! Check out Part One if you haven’t already.

If you hate videos, it's fine. You don't have to tell us. There's more radio-friendly content coming.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?