Florida state Rep. Rita Harris and state Sen. Lori Berman filed the Reproductive Health Care Protections Act in February. This legislation recognizes comprehensive reproductive health care as "a fundamental component of a woman’s health, privacy, and equality," and codifies the protections formerly guaranteed under Roe v. Wade. It never made it to the GOP-controlled floor but they're going to keep fighting, even as Republicans pass what amounts to an outright abortion ban.



I had the opportunity to chat with Rep. Harris from Florida about abortion rights, free speech, gun safety and how Democrats in the sunshine state are resisting Ron DeSantis's reign of terror.

