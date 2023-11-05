What can the brilliant musical Wicked teach us about modern politics and warfare? Quite a lot, actually! Come join our 20th anniversary celebration.

The chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, and subscribe!

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?