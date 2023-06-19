It’s Juneteenth, so I’m not here. However, I’m sharing with you my recent interview with Jasmine Joshua, a Seattle writer, producer, actor and director. They are the founder and artistic director of the award-winning Reboot Theatre Company whose mission is to test new interpretations of established works through nontraditional casting and design. Reboot was the first company to produce an (at the time) all-woman production of 1776 .

We talk about the unfortunate backlash Jasmine received when they attempted to adapt Rocky Horror with a Harry Potter theme and a defiant middle finger at author J.K. Rowling.

Jasmine and I worked together in 2021 on Cafe Nordo’s Curiouser and Curiouser and we discuss returning to theatre during the pandemic.



