Jim Jordan lost his bid for the speakership, a few times in fact. Unlike Kevin McCarthy, though, Jordan gave up after three rounds. He’s just like rattlesnakes, nature’s biggest quitters.

We’ll discuss the latest speaker follies, as well as some other more interesting topics.

Join us at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe!

