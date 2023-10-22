Discover more from Wonkette
Jim Jordan lost his bid for the speakership, a few times in fact. Unlike Kevin McCarthy, though, Jordan gave up after three rounds. He’s just like rattlesnakes, nature’s biggest quitters.
We’ll discuss the latest speaker follies, as well as some other more interesting topics.
WonkTV: Jim Jordan Big Loser Edition
First Pandora tune? Another one bites the dust.
Jim Jordan perpetually looks salesman who sells used mattresses as new, with inventory he stole from a Trump property minutes before it got demolished.