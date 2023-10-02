It’s great having a president who appreciates Americans with disabilities rather than one who mocks them or otherwise finds them repulsive.

Joe Biden will deliver remarks today in honor of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Vice President Kamala Harris will join him. I’m obviously a big supporter of the ADA and appreciate what this legislation has done for millions of Americans.

