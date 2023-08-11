Vice President Kamala Harris joins a moderated conversation today at Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s annual Gun Sense University conference, and she’s gonna brag about how many guns the Biden/Harris administration has taken from law-abiding citizens.

Or she’ll just discuss sensible gun safety legislation and the steps Democrats have taken to make the country just a little bit safer from gun violence.

Watch below starting at 10:50 a.m. PT/ 1:50 p.m. ET.

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?