Vice President Kamala Harris joins a moderated conversation today at Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s annual Gun Sense University conference, and she’s gonna brag about how many guns the Biden/Harris administration has taken from law-abiding citizens.
Or she’ll just discuss sensible gun safety legislation and the steps Democrats have taken to make the country just a little bit safer from gun violence.
Watch below starting at 10:50 a.m. PT/ 1:50 p.m. ET.
If you’ve already donated, please ignore this button. If you haven’t, here’s this button.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
Beau of the Fifth Column said something I liked the other day, which I will paraphrase. He said people say they get more conservative as they age, and that is not true. What happens is people develop their moral/ethical views at a certain time in their life, but society advances. So what was liberal in 1975 is old-fashioned in 2020. Someone may have been in favor of women's rights in 1977, but would that extend to Kamala Harris as VP now?
I work with a lot of Trumpanzees. I rarely broach politics with them because it’s a lost cause to try and convince them of anything rational. And few try to bring politics up because I know my shit and will make no qualms about putting them in their place.
One of the times I did speak up was this clown explaining how the 2A is there to prevent against a tyrannical government.
I said, “That’s absolutely unconstitutional. Article III Section 3 of the Constitution prohibits taking up arms against the government. It’s called treason. We fought a war over this shit and it was very CIVIL.”
I’m glad the asshole left the company.
He moved to Alabama because he thinks New Hampshire is too liberal