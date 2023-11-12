Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 18,000 subscribers
Continue reading
WonkTV: Yep, We're Still Talking About Abortion! (And Women's Media, And Eric Adams, And ...)
With special guest Sara Benincasa!
The great and talented Sara Benincasa joins Robyn and me today for a thrilling weekend chat where we shall devote a healthy amount of time to dragging Eric Adams and Joe Manchin.
The fun begins at or around 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, and SUBSCRIBE!
If you’re already donating, please ignore this button. If you aren’t, here’s this button.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
WonkTV: Yep, We're Still Talking About Abortion! (And Women's Media, And Eric Adams, And ...)
"We put them first, they put us last"
James Baldwin asked "How much time do you wait for your progress?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK2KrJTsZ2k&pp=ygUcamFtZXMgYmFsZHdpbiB3aHkgZG8gd2Ugd2FpdA%3D%3D
Literally had this discussion -- again -- just last night
"There are no West Wing Republicans in the background waiting to take control of the party"
go, Stephen