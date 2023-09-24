The Senate relaxed its dress code last week, and Republicans were even more unhinged about it than usual. Susan Collins even threatened to raise John Fetterman’s hoodie and shorts with a bikini, and while that seems like a fun reality TV show concept, don’t we have better things to do than obsess over how people dress?

