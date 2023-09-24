Discover more from Wonkette
The Senate relaxed its dress code last week, and Republicans were even more unhinged about it than usual. Susan Collins even threatened to raise John Fetterman’s hoodie and shorts with a bikini, and while that seems like a fun reality TV show concept, don’t we have better things to do than obsess over how people dress?
We’ll dig deep into dress codes and their classist implications today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, and SUBSCRIBE!
