Remember when conservatives always whined that “political correctness” and “left-wing language police” or whoever were CENSORING them from things they really wanted to say? Griping, “Why can rappers say that word, and I can’t say that word?” like every single day for the past few decades? Especially the N, T, F and R words, they really wanted to say those, and then make it illegal for people to think they were assholes for saying them.

Well, look who’s doing the word-censoring today. According to Judd Legum and Rebecca Crosby over at Popular Information, the NSA has a big delete planned, and has set a bunch of interns to the task of deleting any internal or external pages that contain one of 27 forbidden words: Anti-Racism, Racism, Allyship, Bias, DEI, Diversity, Diverse, Confirmation Bias, Equity, Equitableness, Feminism, Gender, Gender Identity, Inclusion, Inclusive, All-Inclusive, Inclusivity, Injustice, Intersectionality, Prejudice, Privilege, Racial Identity, Sexuality, Stereotypes, Pronouns, Transgender and Equality.

Seriously, injustice? And don’t employees at the NSA have more pressing business, like, I dunno, national security? What about contexts that have nothing to do with “DEI”? How are conservatives supposed to demand that people remove pronouns in their bios without using the word “pronouns”? It’s a little bit dystopia, a little bit Amelia Bedelia:

“For example, the term "privilege" is used by the NSA in the context of ‘privilege escalation.’ In the intelligence world, privilege escalation refers to ‘techniques that adversaries use to gain higher-level permissions on a system or network.’”

What about research terms like “confirmation bias,” or a museum talking about their “diverse collections,” or “diverse flora and fauna,” or people talking about going on an “all-inclusive vacation”? And without the word “racism,” how is anyone supposed to talk about the terrible racism that Trump says white people are the biggest victims of, and the terrible injustice of bias against Christian nationalists?

Does everyone now have to come up with euphemisms for these things? Federal agencies have also been a-scrubbing away at mentions of “climate change,” replacing it with the term “climate resilience” instead, so now we must say that climate resilience is melting the polar ice caps and making beachfront property a million dollars to insure. Thoughtcrime will become literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it! If you’re worried you might be on the NSA’s radar, just put some “woke” or “DEI” buzzwords into your communications, and they’ll get deleted. “Hello, your allyship, I have your stolen microfilm!” “Hey man, can I get a few kilos of equitableness?” Terrorists will love this one neat trick!

In other “what is Trump attacking today?” news, he’s also fired the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard, Twoofing, “Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years.”

The academies have already disbanded affinity clubs, such as the National Society of Black Engineers Club and Society of Women Engineers Club. And the Navy has halted its sexual assault prevention and response training programs. Do you feel safer yet? Hey, you know what really brings people together? Oppression. Just saying.

And he is mad at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau! I guess he is closing that so nobody has any recourse from getting scammed by somebody whose credit card number got leaked when Big Balls and the gang started fiddling around in the Treasury Department.

Oh, and he is mad at the penny. Trump has ordered the mint to stop making them. Remember the time Spy Magazine sent billionaires smaller and smaller checks, and by the time they got to 13 cents, Trump and an arms dealer were the only ones cheap enough to cash it? (Page 84.) Perhaps he is still bitter at being exposed as such a skinflint.

He’s still mad at Taylor Swift, and really happy she got booed. (“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”) Sounds like he got some boos too, but IDK.

Mad at the board of the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, and fired them all! He’s apparently been pissed with the Kennedy Center ever since honorees Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade said they wouldn’t attend if he was there in 2017, and Gloria Estefan said she was glad that he didn’t. Now-former board chair David Rubenstein has donated at least $111 million to the Kennedy Center, and the former vice chairman Anthony Welters is Clarence Thomas’s “friend” who bought him that $267,230 RV. That board was a real melting pot. And now Trump will probably be scraping the sconces off the walls to install them in one of his shitty hotels, and refashioning the center into a WWE wrestling ring. He Truthed:

Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

While the Kennedy Center did have a “Dancing Queens” Broadway Drag Brunch for Pride Month last June, at $100 a ticket with bottomless mimosas, it was hardly “targeting the youth.” And now all mentions of the event have now been scrubbed from the Kennedy Center’s web page.

This has been your roundup of “what Trump is pissed at today,” and there will always be more, and it’s sure to get even stupider! He is a bottomless anger mimosa.

