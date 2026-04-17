Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
3h

One more moon mission: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/wonkitty-to-the-moon

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/67334ef6-fe68-4a16-97f7-8c233f770fbc

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

So, the thing with Hegseth wanting to do more wars? Apparently the military is running out of food, thanks at least in part to DOGE cutting supply contracts. Do you think starving the troops might affect morale?

https://bsky.app/profile/newseye.bsky.social/post/3mjnb4nnbhk2b

https://bsky.app/profile/jay.blan.cc/post/3mjnt3ubg522u

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