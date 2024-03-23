‘This is my darling Catorce (she/her). Yes, she is my 14th cat. Her likes are food, chasing milk rings, and treats, and her dislikes are dieting and the fact that her brother gets more food than she does.’ From our friend Catnmus.

It’s true. It is, in fact, Cuddly Kitten Day. A whole day for cuddly kittens. I even found an official Cuddly Kitten Day GIF, if you can believe that.

I will not be having a cute day, because I am practically 5’9” and that would just be unseemly. But I encourage all of you to do so, if you so choose!

So, for your present this week, I got you this experimental film from 1946 titled The Private Life Of A Cat … because the internet did not invent cat videos.

I also have this extremely unsettling 1980s anti-smoking PSA from the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Or people dressed up like the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. I see no Betty Buckley, so I can’t be sure!

It also happens to be the birthday of Chaka Khan, which I think we all agree should probably be a national holiday.

And it would have been the birthday of Ric Ocasek, except for how he passed away in 2019.

Talk amongst yourselves!