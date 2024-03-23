It’s true. It is, in fact, Cuddly Kitten Day. A whole day for cuddly kittens. I even found an official Cuddly Kitten Day GIF, if you can believe that.
I will not be having a cute day, because I am practically 5’9” and that would just be unseemly. But I encourage all of you to do so, if you so choose!
So, for your present this week, I got you this experimental film from 1946 titled The Private Life Of A Cat … because the internet did not invent cat videos.
I also have this extremely unsettling 1980s anti-smoking PSA from the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Or people dressed up like the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. I see no Betty Buckley, so I can’t be sure!
It also happens to be the birthday of Chaka Khan, which I think we all agree should probably be a national holiday.
And it would have been the birthday of Ric Ocasek, except for how he passed away in 2019.
Talk amongst yourselves!
