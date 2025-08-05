Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Since the "my dog has no nose" joke has already been invoked, I will instead refer you to The Bobs' "Vapor Carioca," about a chanteuse with a unique, Le Petomainesque talent, and her search for love.

https://youtu.be/27013XdKfVU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
3h

My old boss left to start his own office, but didn't ask me to come along. He figured he no longer needed a lawyer to do his legal documents for him on demand, he could just get ChatGPT to do them for him. "Lawyers are obsolete! He's going to be out of a job! Har har!"

I got an email from him needing me to do work for him, inside of a week. Turns out you still need someone to actually read that AI slop, and it wasn't going to be him.

Of course, my response was "New phone who dis?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
428 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture