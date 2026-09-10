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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
39m

Is it a bribe if it’s an obvious lie and no one gets a dime?

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Baconzgood's avatar
Baconzgood
25mEdited

I read this several times today. Did TACO just publicly announce yesterday a bribe for congressional elections?

Like that is...like illegal....like super illegal. Like SUPER DUPER AGAINST THE LAW.

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