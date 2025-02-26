Screengrabs from video Trump posted to TruthSocial

Hey, Republicans in the House just voted to cut $880 billion from Medicaid and $230 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but Jesus Christ on a scooter, what is this AI slop video that Trump just posted?

Donald is coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see! No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shining bright, a golden future, a brand new light, feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza, number one!

Who made this, and what were the prompts?

First, children scrabble around in bloody rubble. Then they walk through a stone arch to a vision of a Gaza of the future — a riviera! There’s a guy who looks like an ironed Elon Musk eating dip from a bread bowl, and then there are bearded belly dancers with tits, very woke! A child walks with a giant golden balloon in the form of Trump’s head, then cut to a bar where Trump admires a belly dancer with no beard and her asscheeks out.

Then a guy who looks like Musk but with a strong jaw makes it rain for children with a bunch of cash. Then we see a TRUMP GAZA hotel, and another guy who is maybe also supposed to Elon Musk swabs some kind of orange goo out of a shallower bread bowl. A three-story golden Trump statue presides over a roundabout, then men photograph cases of golden Trump busts. Jawline Elon walks through more raining money, and a flabby Trump and maybe Netanyahu hoist fruity drinks by a pool, fading out to a 1990s-Bentley looking vehicle in front of another TRUMP GAZA hotel.

What, I repeat what, the fuck, where to begin?

There’s been a fragile, hard-won six-week “ceasefire” in Gaza, which has created a potential path to ending the war. And that is surely NOT FUCKING HELPED by Trump moaning ideas like “The US will take over the Gaza Strip. We'll own it ... We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal ... the Riviera of the Middle East.” Or saying that all of the Palestinians will be removed and relocated to parts unknown, or “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting.” There are still millions of people there with nowhere to go, Egypt and Jordan have consistently rejected Trump’s notion that they will take in refugees, and also it all sounds like war crimes!

Ivanka Trump’s dead-eyed husband Jared Kushner has been licking his chops at the idea of developing TRUMP GAZA with his Prince Bonesaw money for a while, but Gaza is a Palestinian territory that is not Trump’s, or Netanyahu’s, to give away.

And just how is he planning to “own” it? US boots on the ground? This does not seem to be a thought-out plan.

Even the Trump humpers on Truth Social found it distasteful. “How horrible! The golden statue is frightening. Reminds me of the Antichrist. Please don’t forget that this is not pleasing to God,” wrote Susan Crossmyheart, sounds like she is onto something! “This is terrible,” wrote Joeytinfoil. “We are better than this, America,” said JasenForMichigan. Others:

“I could not be a bigger supporter of President Trump but this particular video is in very poor taste. Very poor taste, indeed!”

“I hope your account was hacked because this is just flat out poor judgement.”

“I’m sorry but this is really in poor taste. Lives were lost and Innocents are still buried in that rubble. Please take this down immediately.”

It’s weird to agree with them, but when you’re right, you’re right, FuckJoeBiden1488!

SIGH.

OPEN THREAD.

[Trump Truth Social]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!