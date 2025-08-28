Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

ICE just isn’t having fun anymore. :( (The Fucking News) This Border Patrol agent who was charged with seven felonies for a string of bad acts has died. He was very young. Sounds like he was real fucked up. The Rules remain in posthumous effect. (LA Taco)

One day Trump is going to die too :) How will we prepare for such a glorious day? (The Rules are … there are no rules.) (Degenerate Art)

But the fascists he’s putting in place, like new Dan Bongino-minder Andrew Bailey, are real good at prosecuting Democrats for doing nothing remotely illegal, so there’s that! (Pro Publica)

“I wanted to show that I’m not afraid to be Mexican in a place like this.” The ICE protests in rural Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. (The American Prospect)

Looks like they’ve cut 200,000 federal workers, or 10 percent of the workforce. (HuffPost) Which is presumably why the National Guard is spreading mulch and picking up trash in DC — which does seem like the best thing they could possibly be doing! I mean besides being at home and doing those good things in their own states — since the National Parks Service used to have 200 employees taking care of DC’s thousands of acres of parks, and now they’re down to 20. (Gift link Washington Post) They didn’t need all those FEMA people anyway, since they were … warning how there wasn’t nearly enough FEMA. Anyway, they’re all on leave! (Gift link WaPo again)

Trump judge tossed Trump suit against all 15 Maryland federal judges and had some choice-ass words for how shitty the executive (which is Trump) is being to the judiciary. They were words from the Kilmar Abrego Garcia decision. (Politico / decision)

Michigan state Attorney General Dana Nessel is cussing out University of Michigan for its cowardly decision to stop providing gender affirming care to its minor patients under pressure from Trump’s goons. (Unclear what state law she’s referring to about watching to make sure UM stays on the right side of it.) (Erin in the Morning)

Sarah Jones has been waiting decades to write James Dobson’s obituary. She hates him as you hate someone who destroyed you as a child. (New York mag)

This proposed supertall building in OKC — slated to be the tallest in the Western Hemisphere — sounds stupid. But it’s always a treat to read … (JP Brammer)

What is this, agriculture for ANTS? (The Conversation)

This is a heck of a review of what sounds like a heck of a new memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert of Eat, Pray, Love fame (I never read it; you don’t need to have to enjoy!). She is … well, “emotionally lawless” sounds like a good way to put it and also DAMN. (Jia Tolentino at New Yorker)

I am now a fan of this stupid shirt, and Nelly Furtado, you look great! (Glamour)

