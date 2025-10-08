Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Yeeeeah, you should hear what Dr. Oz and House Speaker Mike Johnson and their fellow dipshits think about “health care premiums” and the shutdown, warning, you’re already stupider. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Meanwhile, should Trump change the rules so people over 50 can’t qualify for disability? Probably, right? (MSNBC)

Man, fuck this B, man.

New York mag liveblogged the Bondi Senate hearing. Hey, we should have done that! (New York mag)

The cops decided? Her best interest? How do they know what her best interest is? (404 Media / Abortion, Every Day)

You guys are never going to guess what happened to this Michigan state Rep. who’s trying to ban all the porns in Michigan. DARN IT, YOU GUESSED. (Metro Times)

JD Vance’s favorite neomonarchist (I think? I keep refusing to read every single goddamn longread profile of him, just like I’m going to refuse to read this one too) Curtis Yarvin might have to flee the country because Donald Trump hasn’t dismantled the institutions enough :( (SF Standard)

Is Portland Burning? (Is Portland Burning)

That time Barack Obama radicalized the Right by refusing to not be Black. (Brian Beutler)

A closer read of Pete Hegseth’s He-Man No Fat Chicks new dewokeified military rules. They are bad and stupid! (Laura Jedeed)

This person is being very very mean to Bari Weiss. ENJOY :D (The Verge archived)

