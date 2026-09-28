Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

Remember, every bit of Federal dollars squandered is one fewer dollar that can be used to sustain, protect or enfranchise the minorities that the unreconstructed hate. Especially where the federal government is the only protection against unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror.

So it's perfect to blow it on their racist carnival barker godking.

Just so we're all clear we know he's illegally going to run for a third term, right? Be ready for this especially with the wide deference in the political and legal systems for the champions of the unreconstructed (including unlimited appeals as if they were Olive Garden breadsticks).

Reply
Share
17 replies
Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
3h

This is part of the Marcos Plan, taking as much money for himself as possible, while also creating astronomical debts so that the country will be so economically ravaged that they won't have the ability to come after him or his family if he ever steps down

Reply
Share
14 replies
519 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture