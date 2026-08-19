Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
1h

WEMUSTRESPEKWOMMENNNNNNNNNN!

Oh hi

Monica Lewinsky says hello to all of your hypocritical asses.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
1h

This from the people who made jokes about an 82 year old man getting attacked with a hammer in his own home in the middle of the night. Spare me.

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