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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

YAY Brooke!!!

Glad you are back

**Immediately jumps to goose story** I am the nice times person who has befriended a goose and writes about movies. Wonkette is cool like that.

Gimothy the goose update.

Gimothy now comes running when I show up and follows me for a bit when I go to leave. It is the most adorable thing ever. This goose now gets quality food over the moldy bread that people usually bring, if Gimothy fills up on the good stuff they will ignore the bad, which might have been part of what caused the wry neck. Some people have questioned if I am doing the right thing by feeding this wild animal.

I know I am.

I am not delving into the arguments but just know I understand all the issues involved and have decided to follow my instincts on this.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-326915492?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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DSLinDC 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
DSLinDC 🏳️‍🌈
3h

Is it Dan Sullivans or Dans Sullivan, like Attorneys General?

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