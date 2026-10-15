Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Decals are more interesting than these hed gif kittens might think: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/halloween-window-decor-critics

I also have your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/5f8c6edc-b612-4adc-803c-b580fb4b3477?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy
4hEdited

Good news about the abandoned domesticated ducks in my local park, I heard back from Nature's Nursery (wildlife rehab center) this morning and they have passed the information to a volunteer who works with the Quack Pack (duck rescuers.) Fingers crossed these ducks can be saved before it gets too cold and they can find a forever home.

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