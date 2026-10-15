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Now what have we got for your tabs?

Yeah, I’m gonna need everyone to stop killing, trying to kill, or threatening to kill all the politicians. (From this weekend, gift link New York Times)

Yeah, I’m gonna need the literal actual president of the United States to stop posting snuff film mauling porn? (Liberal Currents) Even more than that, egging people on while they punch a woman in the face at a Trump rally is — damn the torpedoes, I’m just going to say it! — bad. (NBC News)

DOJ threatening California with some made up bullshit lists of “illegal” voters. You have … 48 hours … to comply. (Talking Points Memo)

Dummymandering! It makes me so happy. Here’s the four tightest ones, but also: “In four states, up to two dozen seats are in play that would have been less competitive before mid-decade redistricting.” :) (Sam Wang)

The fact that someone in an anti-tax Vivek Ramaswamy ad is a registered sex offender just seems … incredibly expected? The fact that his wife takes his side against “several” nieces and says the accusations were false is just sad. (The Bulwark)

Robin Givhan says to stop shitting on Kamala Harris, Jesus Christ! I cried just a tiny. (Washington Sun)

Forget livestreaming that one terror attack guy by firing squad; new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s group says women who have abortions should be executed “in the public square.” (Abortion, Every Day) Deep breath, this woman is suing Texas, including named defendant Ken Paxton, for killing her niece Tierra Walker with preeclampsia, deep breath. (Balls and Strikes) The Idaho moms and grandmas organizing to overturn their state’s crap abortion ban, and the crap people trying to terrorize them. (19th News)

Boise school board managed to bothsides rape and death threats by the football team (presumably “jokes,” but I haven’t seen them, so maybe they weren’t!):

“The tougher issue is what can be done, as a community, to address the anger, callousness, and lack of respect for another human being conveyed in the online messages,” the board said. “And, not just the ones directed at the young woman, but those indiscriminately thrown at an entire athletic team and a school where the overwhelming majority of students and adults are thoughtful, respectful, and considerate.”

Isn’t that something. My bold. (Gift link Idaho Statesman)

Getting rid of immigrants hurts us all, like money-wise. (America’s Voice)

I personally feel like we shouldn’t arrest Black kids for carjackings when they were at school at the time. I’m so funny and weird! (Black News)

I hope this FEMA woman gets a PAYCHECK out of Elon Musk. (CNBC / ruling) How Elon and the DOGE boys are making billions off the government while endangering American friends and allies. (The New Republic)

This is a good dry explainer of just how much the Trump administration and John Solomon are lying when they claim to release “weaponization” files. (Gift link New York Times)

Alina Habba says Ric Grenell stole $6 million from a donation from her new “billionaire” husband to the Kennedy Center? I don’t know, none of it’s clear. (Axios) Somewhat more clear: Alina Habba’s new “billionaire” husband, or as the NYT says, “portrays himself as a billionaire,” sure has been engaged or married to a lot of important men’s daughters in the past five years! (Gift link NYT)

Jews! Are we just witches, and vice-versa??? Medieval history fun times, yay! (Hey Alma)

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