Liz Murrill, who wants to be the AG of Louisiana, with some guy

Meet Liz Murrill. She is a whole goddang idiot who would like to be the attorney general in Louisiana, which is a real state in America, which means it would affect other people’s lives if she were the attorney general. Currently she holds the title of solicitor general. She is part of the Federalist Society, that outfit that churns out all the smart people, and a top pal of Jeff Landry, the wingnut running for governor.

And she has some thoughts about D-R-U-G-S, including the exceptionally safe ones that people take to end pregnancies. (Like the kind unqualified and unworthy partisan hack judges are currently trying to ban nationwide.)

Murrill says her godson died of an overdose, and that’s very sad. It doesn’t excuse the batshit words that came just after.

Here is the transcript:

“It starts with pot. That’s why I’m not a fan of recreational use of pot. I think everywhere we go, we see these communities that are just being destroyed by, the smell is bad.”

Potweeds are a slippery slope to stinky, mmhmm, yes?

“The people are sleeping on the streets. One thing leads to the other.”

First you’re doing a pot, then you’re sleeping on the streets, that’s how it always goes.

“It is not a great environment. If you go to Portland, you can’t even walk downtown in Portland.”

Portland people, can you even walk downtown?

“Go to Washington, D.C., walk around. Vegas is horrible.”

DC people and Vegas people, check in. Mark yourselves as “safe from the pots.”

“New Orleans is bad enough, and it’s really effectively legalized in New Orleans because nobody enforces the law.”

Yes, everybody smokes pot everywhere, and the law has really only historically been enforced against Black people. Certainly not all the white private school kids out in the ‘burbs or all the white professional adults in literally every city who fuckin’ stay high, my God. (You know who you are.)

As for New Orleans, yes, it has marijuanas. We were there just last month! You couldn’t even walk downtown because of all the greenhouses.

“Go into a hotel and the elevator smells.”

Back to stinky.

“The fact is that also creates a great black market, and that’s what actually creates a great avenue for more fentanyl. And they do put fentanyl in pot. […] It is also a problem, frankly, with abortion pills, buy ‘em online, well they’re gonna have fentanyl in them too.”

Oh yeah? Well we heard that the transgender pronouns are demanding the right to identify as furries and use litterboxes at school and the litterboxes are laced with fentanyl. Probably because they buy ‘em online.

It goes without saying that this is insaaaaaaaaaaane. But the nola.com blog The Gambit goes ahead and debunks the shit out of it.

They note that some of what Murrill says is actually normal, for instance that there should be more funding for drug courts, because of how successful they are, and so forth. And look, the fentanyl thing is scary as hell. Contra the joke in our headline, we are pretty sure most of us above a certain age are well aware that it’s a whole new world for kids these days and drugs.

But no, there is no fentanyl in goddamned abortion pills, and nobody has ever said there is. It’s like a bunch of wires are crossing in her head and what came out was “THERE’S ABORTION PILLS ON MY FENTANYL!”

There is not.

Abortion pills — most commonly the two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol — are illegal in Louisiana, but that is because of those aforementioned unqualified partisan hack judges, including the ones on the Supreme Court. However, they are safe, per no less than the World Health Organization. They were safe when the FDA approved them decades ago, and they are safe now. It is safe to order them online.

As The Gambit writes, “there is no public safety or health rationale for online sales of the pills to be illegal in Louisiana. Rather, that law is part of the Republican Party’s broader anti-women’s health platform.”

The Gambit adds that if it ever were shown that something about ordering abortion pills online was unsafe, that would be a problem entirely of the Republican Party’s creation, along with their handpicked clownass judges.

But again, nah. This woman is an idiot. There’s no fentanyl in abortion pills.

Just good old fuckin’ abortion!

