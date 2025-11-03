Aardwolf gif from your friend Martini Glambassador!

Happy Monday!

A lot of UGH news. But there are musical treats at the end!

After two judges demanded that Trump use emergency funds to pay SNAP benefits, Trump went on his web site to lie that he’d LIKE to pay the benefits, but it’s not his choice, because the courts just won’t let him. He’s so confident that his supporters are the dumbest people alive! And/or he just doesn’t care, because he’s planning to fix things so “you won’t have to vote any more.” (Common Dreams)

The administration would also like to re-write the rules to disqualify hundreds of thousands of people from disability benefits. And just like with SNAP benefits, this will hurt red states and aging blue-collar Republican voters the most. (ProPublica)

There were two ICE shootings in two days in Southern California, one of a US citizen shot in the back after telling agents off for amassing around a school bus stop. And now at least 20 people have died in ICE custody, and at least 170 US citizens have been detained by ICE with no due process. And at least five people have been shot by ICE. (LA Times archive link / NPR / ProPublica / CBC)

And Border Control commandant Gregory Bovino’s underlings in Chicago have been blatantly ignoring an explicit court order from less than a week ago that they quit tear-gassing peaceful, unarmed people. And Bovino says if the judge takes their gas away, ICE plans to use “lethal devices” instead. As if they aren’t already doing that too! (Washington Post gift link)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pleaded with DHS to let kids enjoy a peaceful Halloween, DHS called Pritzker “shameful” and responded with the clip below. But Chicago parents have organized and are doing their best to fight back and keep the children safe! (New Republic)

And more than a thousand detained immigrants have simply disappeared. (Latin Times)

Meanwhile, it was a “Great Gatsby”-themed party for Trump and friends at his Florida Overlook Hotel:

Slate went out for a ride with “people doing what the courts, politicians, and the police have failed to do: give ICE a run for its money.” (Slate)

The Department of Homeland Security is also now scanning people’s faces in public and storing the images for 15 years in an app called Mobile Fortify, with no way to opt out. Other than never leaving your house! (404 Media)

Billboards have appeared outside of military bases in Miami, Chicago, Memphis, California and North Carolina, courtesy of the group Win Without War, with messages like “SOUTHCOM: DON’T LET THEM MAKE YOU BREAK THE LAW” and “DID YOU GO AIRBORNE JUST TO PULL SECURITY FOR ICE?” (Task & Purpose)

From Win Without War

Even though there are more than 130,000 vetted refugees waiting in line fleeing persecution by their governments, and without any of the required consultation with Congress, the administration has announced it will only settle 7,500 refugees next year, most of them whites from South Africa, who do not meet the definition refugees, because they are not being forced to flee their own country. (Washington Post gift link)

And guess we may be attacking Nigeria now. Instead of like, helping any “CHERISHED Christian” refugees from there, of course.

Also he’s sure Seth Meyers is anti-Trump, and that is PROBABLY ILLEGAL. 🙄

But Trump says he’s NOT going to strike inside Venezuela now? It’s so hard to keep up! (WSJ gift link)

Trump’s Education Department issued new guidance that excludes anyone who works for an LGBTQ+ nonprofit from student loan forgiveness. (LGBTQ Nation)

A poll from the journal Nature found that 75 percent of academic researchers have or are considering leaving the country. (PBS)

These turbulent times have been a quiet boon to the Quakers. (AP)

Tuesday is election day! For New York City mayor, and also governors of Virginia, and New Jersey. An important state supreme court judge seat in Pennsylvania, Prop. 50 / redistricting in California, and for the Houston-area 18th Congressional District in Texas. (CNN)

Barack Hussein Obama stumped for Mike Sherrill in New Jersey and called out the Trump family crypto-grift.

And Trump went on 60 Minutes last night and said dumb stuff like ICE doesn’t go far enough.

Enough news for now! Let us enjoy Pitbull, T-Pain and Lily Allen!

Gals have been dressing up in bald caps to go to Pitbull shows, Mr. Worldwide is touched and flattered, and it is all adorable.

And T-Pain knows what hetero women want. A club husband!

Why is that guy always auto-tuned when his voice is so beautiful? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I DO, I DO!!

But then there’s Lily Allen’s new album, all about what a stranger thing her ex was.

I DON’T! I DON’T! But what a bunch of bangers!

