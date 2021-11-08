Your Monday Press Briefing Has Pete Buttigieg In It
Live on WonkTV!
What does the Transportation secretary do in press briefings, just give everybody a bunch of directions? And to where? PATERNITY LEAVE OR SOMETHIN', HEEENNNNNGH, TUCKER?
Pffffft, he's probably going to talk about "supply chain." Also deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is briefing. Buttigieg is the special guest.
You watch now.
