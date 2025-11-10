Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Always Be Ithacating's avatar
Always Be Ithacating
1h

"Dems got the promise of maybe magic beans rather than actual magic beans." is a perfect summation of their fecklessness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Repost:

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱. 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗺 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆.

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗻𝗼 𝗰𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗺𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽, 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻𝘀. 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘄𝗻.

𝗡𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
252 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture