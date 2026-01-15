Good morning good morning come get your tabs!

LOL nah he didn’t. Lie lie lie, lie lie lie lie lie lie lie, lie lie lie, lie lie lie lie lie lie lie lie lie lie lie lie. (Bari Weiss’s CBS News)

Some Democrats (electeds and think tankers) are bedwetting scared about abolishing ICE or even cutting its funding, because … oh who fucking knows. Jonathan Larsen tries to parse it out, it has something to do with “wanting to be on the less popular side of an issue” I guess? (The Fucking News) Hey, what if we shut down the departments that aren’t doing anything but prosecuting Adam Schiff, and shooting people in the face, for a treat? (TFN again)

This Pro Publica is about ICE goons using illegal chokeholds, but I think a lot of what you need to know is in their video. Aw hell, you better read it anyway. My favorite (not favorite) part, though petty, is when the ICE goons sold the teenage citizen’s cell phone in the cell phone recycling vending machine.

Trump babbling some bullshit that the woman yelling SHAME after Jonathan Ross killed Renee Good right in her face was “fake” and “practicing.” Pretty sure she came up with that one on the fly. (Tiedrich)

We’re all fuckin’ bitches. (Abortion, Every Day)

You know what I would think when I found out Renee Good sat on her child’s school’s board? That she was an incredibly giving parent doing the kind of work few want to. You know what CNN thinks when they find out Renee Good sat on her child’s school’s board? Some bullshit. (CNN)

Robyn mentioned this trial recently, but I’d like to bump it again to ask when the Trump administration is going to pull all funding from Mississippi considering they’re letting Brett Favre and this wrestling man (?) steal millions of welfare bux. (Magnolia Tribune)

Parker Molloy runs down the whole gross Elon Musk vs. latest baby mama Ashley St. Clair that we mentioned in tabs recently. Short version: St. Clair used to be real anti-trans, and then she hugged-and-learned-and-grew and now Musk wants to take her baby away. Long version: (Molloy)

Nobody could have foreseen Texas would cut Muslim and Chinese private schools out of their “hijack all the public schools’ money” grift! (Gift link Houston Chron)

Nobody could have foreseen this Miami Beach mayor would send the cops to this Facebook gadfly’s door! (Miami Herald)

Well. What they did to Claudette Colvin in the unexpurgated story was some fucked-up shit. (Michael Harriot at Contrabandcamp)

Bless the teenage girls. (19th News)

All Wonkette posts are free. Feel free to

Share

Here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!