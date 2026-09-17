Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

It’s the heartwarming interspecies hed gif content you crave: https://substack.com/home/post/p-215062641

Also, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c7172579-5873-4e60-b99a-6e7226916a32?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
20 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Scrolling through the pix from Zillow link with all the gold, gold, gold, I thought for sure this was Interior Design by Donald Trump. But then I got to the Black person wall art and realized he would never do that.

Reply
Share
4 replies
298 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture