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I wonder whose idea it was to let them destroy our bases. (CBS News)

I meant Putin, in case that riddle was too hard! But speaking of destroyed and covered up bases, the House cancelled its last two weeks of votes so it wouldn’t have to vote on Thomas Massie’s privileged impeachment articles on Pete Hegseth. And massi(v)e credit here: Massie included our WHAT THE FUCK invasion of Venezuela too, something which even few Democrats have bothered to say is BAD and WRONG. (NBC News)

But Democrats did topple the crypto bill, which is good, and then a bipartisan crew advanced a bill that would somewhat address the people who help other people do crypto, after the Republicans forgot to tax them in their Big Beautiful Bill I guess? Lol, Politico, a “tax snafu.” (Politico)

Trump called the Kennedy Center board and screamed at them a lot, and that’s why women are too emotional to be president. (Alternet)

Oh no, House Speaker come get your caucus! Some of them are rudely pointing out when others of them are being fucking hypocrites! (Washington Sun, reg. req.)

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Oh no, Joe Biden tried to assassinate Donald Trump in Butler, PA, says Donald Trump. (Talking Points Memo)

Have you been waiting to read Our Liz on the Supreme Court and the vote-by-mail ballots and poor old Justices Alito and Thomas wailing and gnashing and soaking in it? ME TOO! (Public Notice)

Bari Weiss bad at her job, part 1,247,943. Seems like nobody’s buying 60 Minutes in a Fox News wrapper :( (The Wrap)

Who needs a Nice Time? How about these American Samoans are finally out of their “illegal voting” yearslong nightmare??? (Bolts)

How about another one? These sports ladies bring their sports babies to work and all the other sports ladies help them love and care for the sports babies. (Washington Sun, reg. req.)

How about a third Nice Time? WHAT UP, AOC, WARREN, MERKLEY, ET AL.? Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act, you say? To “ban private equity from buying physicians”? I’M IN. (House)

Who’s in for four? Florida sheriff knows which side of the Flock cameras his bread is buttered on! (Bolts again)

See you later, Detroit, I’m moving to West Bloomfield! (Zillow)

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