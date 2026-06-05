Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/something-new-something-blue-something

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f3dff51d-e07e-476c-be90-6d6b155db300?utm_source=share

A fine weekend to all!

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Do you ever have that thing where you are trying to do some exercise at home and your cats really want to “help,” making the whole routine take about 3x as long? I love you too, you furry roadblocks. 🙄

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