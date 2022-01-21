Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) tried to make a very funny joke about how mean everyone is to her, but it blew up in her stupid mean face because it was 1) not funny and 2) aimed at a group of Jewish visitors to the Capitol, just days after Saturday's hostage incident at a synagogue in Texas.

As BuzzFeed News explains, Boebert was getting out of an elevator in the Capitol Thursday morning when she saw the large-ish group waiting near the elevators, along with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-New York), who was showing them around the building. The group had come to meet with Suozzi in support of his effort to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the Americans who were held hostage at the US Embassy in Iran from November 1979 until January 1981, back when people agreed that storming American government buildings and taking hostages was a bad thing.

So yeah, the visitors may have had hostage incidents and terrorism on their minds at the time. It's a possibility.

Boebert and several other folks got off the elevator, and according to one witness, looked over the group of visitors "from head to toe." She apparently missed that they were all wearing yarmulkes, and were led by an Orthodox gent with a traditional beard. She then made her very funny joke, asking if the group had come to the Capitol to do "reconnaissance." GET IT?

Y'see, it was a reference to suggestions and accusations that she and other pro-coup members of Congress had maybe shown some of the insurrectionists around the Capitol prior to January 6, to help them get a sense of the building's layout. And what a hilarious joke it was, because look how she turned that cruelty aimed at her right around and made fun of a Democrat showing people around the Capitol!

In a text to BuzzFeed News, Boebert explained, "I saw a large group and made a joke. Sadly when Democrats see the same they demonize my family for a year straight." Yes, sure. The criticism was all aimed at your family .

It is very important to remember that Lauren Boebert is the real victim here. She also said in the text that some people in the group clearly "got it."

That doesn't appear to have been the overall reaction, however!

“When I heard that, I actually turned to the person standing next to me and asked, ‘Did you just hear that?’” a rabbi who was with the group told BuzzFeed News.



“You know, I’m not sure to be offended or not,” the rabbi said. “I was very confused.”

The rabbi explained that following the hostage taking in Texas, "people are very sensitive” about potential anti-Semitic incidents.

But that's just plain unfair, Boebert said in her text to BuzzFeed, because "I’m too short to see anyone’s yarmulkes." If that isn't a convincing excuse, we don't know what would be!

But for some reason, mean Democrat Tom Suozzi still thought Boebert's wonderful in-joke wasn't quite as witty as she'd meant it, because Democrats just don't see the humor in anything . In a statement, Suozzi said,

The bottom line is that everyone, especially members of Congress, have to be very, very thoughtful in the language they use. Because when you're a member of Congress, you have an important role to play in society. You can't be cavalier in the comments you make especially if they could be perceived as being antisemitic, or discriminatory.

It seems terribly selfish of him to suggest that Lauren Boebert should ever give any thought to other people. After all, isn't it perfectly natural that when she saw a Democratic member of Congress with a tour group, her first thought would be to make a reference to accusations that she may have assisted another group of Capitol tourists who were as completely blameless as the group with Suozzi?

That's how normal people think, anyway.

[ Buzzfeed News ]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 a month so we can keep you up to date on all the best people and their perfectly normal behavior.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?