Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
2h

So, thin skinned McCankles can't handle being booed today at the U.S open, so he's demanded and gotten radio silence when he uses our anthem for performative bullshit. He should get booed so loud and long they have to delay the match. Or, better yet, leave us the fuck alone and don't go at all. Just let us have something, anything where you're not inserting your hated self, fucker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
2h

Sweet potatoes are anything but bland, and I eat them year round, not just at Thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
354 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture