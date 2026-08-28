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Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
5h

Forty years ago, my college’s field day for clubs had a pro-choice table, which was all women, and an anti-abortion table, which was almost all white men. I asked the latter why they were involved, leaving unsaid that they didn’t have wombs. The answer? “Because we’re selfless.” Um, a truly selfless person wouldn’t use that term for themselves.

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
5hEdited

I’m ashamed to say I went to a meeting of college Republicans. But I did it for the most noble of reasons, I was trying to have sex with the hot girl who lived across the hall in my dorm.

She wanted someone to walk with her across campus to the meeting for safety reasons and, being much more interested in getting laid than in politics at the time, I gladly volunteered.

Took me about 3 seconds to realize what a bunch of total fucking shitbags the CR were.

And, if you’re wondering, I got to second base with her a few times, but that’s it.

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