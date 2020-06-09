Philly's Worst Cheer For Inspector Joseph Bologna, Who Brutally Assaulted Protesters
Last week, a video of Philadelphia Police Inspector Joseph Bologna beating the absolute shit out of 21-year-old Temple University student Evan Gorski went viral. Gorski went to the emergency room with severe bodily injury, including a head wound that required 10 staples and 10 sutures. If you haven't seen it, let me warn you that it is absolutely sickening. The kid is on the ground and he takes his billy club and bashes him in the head. If Gorski comes out of this without brain damage of any kind, it will be a miracle.
That same day, Bologna also assaulted 20-year-old Cayley Cohan, for accidentally touching his bike tire while she was walking past him, an incident which can be seen on an equally jarring video.
Bologna, who his coworkers say is a highly decorated and well-respected police veteran of 31 years, was taken off the streets and had his gun taken away. And those coworkers were not about to stand for it.
Via The Philadelphia Inquirer:
"We have to do what we can […] to make sure that putting him out there does not become a flash point and showing that I am true — we are true — to our word in ensuring accountability," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Friday news conference, confirming that Bologna was under investigation and had been pulled from the streets.
The "highly decorated and well-respected" officer also has a pretty sketchy history that included telling a Narcotics Field Unit to disable the security cameras in a raid of a bodega — which led to those officers being accused not only of planting evidence, but also stealing from said bodega. Bologna was suspended as a result.
After his suspension, he was moved to a different command, where in just a year and a half "his officers were the subject of a combined 25 civilian complaints and 37 departmental offenses — including claims of physical abuse, thinly supported car stops and home searches, vandalism, threats, and theft."
What a prize!
Now, one would think that people would see videos of a cop brutally beating protesters who did absolutely nothing to him, perhaps read about the shady things he's done, and that they would be repulsed. It would be a normal human reaction to what ought to be objectively horrifying behavior.
But on Monday, after Joseph Bologna surrendered to the police on charges of felony aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, several police officers and community members stood outside to cheer for him and salute.
Can you imagine? I hope someone wrote down the names of all of the officers in that crowd, because who knows what they're doing if they think that was okay.
In an interview with ABC News, the president of Bologna's union defended him and said that people ought to believe him rather than their lying eyes and Gorski's massive head wound:
FOP President John McNesby defended the longtime cop.
"He never ever even came close to the head, it was shoulder strike, it's what we are trained to do. The proper procedures were followed. Our guidelines were followed," he said. [...]
McNesby could not explain the alleged gash to the back of Gorski's head.
"That's something you'd have to ask him, I don't know how he got those staples. He sure as hell didn't get them from Joe Bologna."
McNesby also noted that Bologna's feelings were really hurt by this whole thing.
"He is hurt. He gave his all for the city, 30 some years. He was the go to guy that they called on, every commissioner," McNesby said.
Now who will they find to bash in the heads of college students? Well, anyone in that crowd who is still a police officer, probably, but still. Bologna clearly had a knack for this stuff.
