Please Don’t Let ‘Fetch’ Or Trump 2024 Happen
Donald Trump would love to overturn the presidential election he lost, but his legal team couldn't get him out of a parking ticket so he needs a Plan B. What if he runs again? Some folks in the media might prefer continuing the wannabe Putin beat instead of covering boring, old Uncle Joe President.
Nahai Toosi, a foreign affairs correspondent for Politico, suggested that deep down we might want a sequel to the 3-D monster movie we barely survived the first time. (This was also an incorrect "Saturday Night Live" sketch a few weeks ago. ) I think we can move past Trump and make entirely new, horrible mistakes. This is America!
Toosi was ratioed all to be damned for her silliness, but she later claimed she wasn't hyping another Trump run because she liked him. No, this might be a good thing for Democrats. That's her thinking, if you grossly redefine the word.
TOOSI: If you're GOP, you have clear reasons for Trump 2024. But if you're a Dem, wouldn't you rather have him than a smoother candidate like Nikki Haley? I was thinking politics, not media coverage, etc. Discuss!
Sweet Christ, she's floating the “Trump is an easier candidate to beat" theory, which is included along with flat earth science and gladiator sandals in The Big Book Of Dumb Shit. If you want to believe that Jeb!, Marco Rubio, and John Kasich could've beaten Hillary Clinton in 2016, I can't stop you, but this is Never Trump fantasy-making. Trump's cruelty was both the point and the culmination of decades of hateful rightwing rhetoric.
Yes, Trump underperformed many Republicans down ballot this year, but this was arguably because he motivated his own base to show up, while right-leaning independents and moderates abandoned him for Biden. When Trump wasn't on the ticket in 2018, his cult followers stayed home and ironed their Klan hoods. Republicans were obliterated.
The GOP can't quit Trump, even during his obvious defeat. They've remained silent as he's undermined democracy with blatant lies about voter fraud. These aren't the actions of politicians ready to move on to “a smoother candidate like Nikki Haley," who's spent the past four years setting up residence inside Trump's ass.
Trump is lazy and stupid, but that fits well with an encore presidential run. As a candidate running a shadow presidency, he can hold rallies across the country while raising funds for an actual campaign that might not even happen. There's also the pettiness factor.
From The Daily Beast:
According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, the president has privately bragged that he'd still remain in the spotlight, even if Biden is in the Oval Office, in part because the news media will keep regularly covering him since—as Trump has assessed—he gets the news outlets ratings and those same outlets find Biden "boring."
Where'd Trump get the idea that some media professionals are so shallow they'd consider an unstable sociopath more compelling and newsworthy than the actual president of the United States? Oh, right, tweets like Nahai Toosi's probably don't help.
Bloomberg reported that during an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, Trump told Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and national security adviser Robert O'Brien that he'd run again in 2024 if he failed to destroy American democracy this time. O'Brien claimed that “everybody in the room" was fully on board the Trump 2024 train.
Pompeo and Pence probably bit their tongues because they have their own presidential ambitions. Most mediocre white men do. It's a whole thing. Another Trump run not only sidelines them but it means Pence has to audition again for his old job, which he won't get.
Timing is everything, and according to sources close to Trump's shriveled heart, President Sore Loser has tossed around the idea of launching his next assault on America during the our next real president's inauguration week. He might even hold a counter event on Inauguration Day itself, because there is no bottom for him.
While the first woman is sworn in as vice president, somewhere Trump will whine that the election was rigged, like so many things are in favor of Black women on the racist Bizarro World. I plan to ignore him while remaining vigilant and not putting anything past the GOP primary electorate. We need to ensure that Trump never returns to the White House, even on a tour.
