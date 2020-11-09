Police Chief Who Shared Violent Online Fantasies Of Murdering Democrats No Longer Has Job
Over the past year or so, many conservatives who have been tired of having their "freedom of speech" curtailed by Twitter have moved over to Parler, a social media site where they can say anything they want without fear of consequences like being banned or suspended for silly things like "encouraging violence against a group of people."
Sadly, as Lang Holland, the police chief of Marshall, Arkansas, a small town of approximately 1,300, discovered this weekend, Twitter is not the only place where there are consequences for saying things like that. After sharing a number of violent, homicidal thoughts on the site, Holland hasn't been banned from Parler, but he has been banned from being the police chief of Marshall, Arkansas. Whoops!
As you read these statements, please keep in mind that Republicans across the land are still sobbing over Maxine Waters telling people to interrupt Kellyanne Conway's brunch, and bring it up at every opportunity.
Every patriotic American should work overtime to totally destroy the Democratic Party[.] FUCK THESE BASTARDS show no mercy to them and all who follow them. Smash their homes and property[.] Smash their pathetic lives. Run them out of this country.
Well, he just seems like a very well-adjusted human being who should definitely be trusted with a gun and also to run a police department. What could possibly go wrong?
Photoshopped picture of Democrats in orange jumpsuits with the words "TICK TOCK."
I pray all those in that picture hang on the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!! Anything less is not acceptable.
When this is over and Trump is president for 4 more years. do not go to sleep. Do not forget what these Marxist Democrat bastards have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.
In response to a meme shared by a pro-QAnon account reading "The only way to eliminate fraud is to eliminate the fraudsters. The New Patriot Movement (NPM) begins. We are literally refighting the American Revolution," Holland wrote:
Death to all Marxist Democrats! Take no prisoners leave no survivors!
These conservatives read and say like things like this, about the Boogaloo Bois and their plans for a Civil War, about how the Second Amendment exists so they can murder us all if they feel like the government is doing tyranny to them, and then five minutes later become furious at liberals who never treated Trump like a legitimate president and cry over how "violent" antifascist activists are, without feeling the slightest tinge of cognitive dissonance.
Personally I think they are under the impression and are encouraged to believe — not just by their own leaders but by members of the pundit class who aren't even particularly right-wing — that they are the "Real Americans" and that liberals are an aberration of some kind. Or European. Something like that.
Kevin Elliott, the Mayor of Marshall, issued a statement saying the community did not support Holland's statements, but that he was surprised on account of how Holland is a hero and "is very, very United States." And how!
"The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media," Elliott wrote in the statement. "The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion...the Marshall Police force is here to serve and protect EVERYONE."
Elliott said he called a meeting with Holland on Saturday after his phone continued to ring off the hook with calls from people who had seen the chief's posts on Parler -- posts that were also spread across Twitter and Reddit.
The mayor said he was surprised and disturbed to find out about the posts. He described Holland as a "hero" who had served multiple tours overseas and said he "is very, very United States."
But he said Holland's social media posts were out of line. "It's not acceptable for the City of Marshall," he said. "We don't care if you're Republican or Democrat. You're a voice and you have a right."
It's hard to believe no one saw this coming. Holland does not exactly strike us being new to this sort of rhetoric, and I have a little trouble believing this is his first time at the "Murder all the liberals" rodeo. Especially with that particular facial hair statement. At least in my experience, people rarely go from zero to publicly stating their desire to see people drawn and quartered.
